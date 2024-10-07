The Chicago Bears had endured some hiccups early on in the 2024 campaign under their new Caleb Williams-led offense, but they finally broke out in their Week 5 win against the Carolina Panthers. Williams had a pair of passing touchdowns in this one, and the guy who was on the receiving end of both of them in DJ Moore had some high praise for the rookie quarterback.

While the Bears have a ton of talented playmakers at their disposal, it's clear that Moore is the best of the bunch. After putting together his biggest outing of the season (5 REC, 105 YDS, 2 TD), Moore shelled out some high praise for Williams, describing his play against the Panthers as “lights out” while highlighting how much he's improved in just five games.

“He’s playing lights out week in and week out. He’s gotten better week in and week out. Seeing different coverages and playing teams that (show) us the same coverage on defense is another thing that he would get used to because it’s like a copycat league. But for him to diagnose defenses and see it on film and see it in live action is something he’s gotten better at. So, I’m glad to see that part.” – DJ Moore, Audacy

DJ Moore helping Caleb Williams improve for the Bears

Rookies always struggle at times when making their transition to the NFL, and Williams had several rocky moments over the first four games of the season. In Moore's eyes, it was all part of the process to help him get acclimated to the league, and now that he's got a couple games under his belt, he's beginning to improve at a pretty fast rate.

There will surely be more speed bumps that Williams and the Bears have to overcome, but having a talented crop of playmakers, spearheaded by Moore, will help make his life far easier. Chicago has now picked up back-to-back wins, and if Moore and Williams can continue to stay on the same page, they will have a good shot at picking up another victory in Week 6 when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.