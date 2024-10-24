With a showdown against the Commanders looming, the Chicago Bears will have to decide if they are all-in for 2024. Regardless, quarterback Caleb Williams’ maturity process prompted a reporter’s “bossy” question that drew a hilarious reaction from wide receiver D.J. Moore.

According to Moore, Williams’ improvements on the playing field are due in part to his willingness to take more control of the Bears’ offense. When asked whether Williams’ bossiness pleased him, Moore hesitated, smiled, and said in a video post on X by Marcus, “It doesn’t please me. But it’s good to see. It’s good to hear him out there doing that. It means he’s doing growth.”

Bears WR D.J. Moore connecting with Caleb Williams

Things started slowly for Moore, who had only 89 yards receiving over the first two games of the season. But he’s added a pair of standout performances since then, including five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers in Week 5.

Meanwhile, Williams has blossomed behind center. He already holds a Bears’ rookie record by throwing for 300-plus yards twice in a game. And he needed just five games to accomplish the feat.

The success is part of Williams’ growth, Moore said.

“He had to grow to where he can, like, tell everybody what’s going on in the huddle and why we’re doing it,” Moore said. “On certain things, if he sees something he doesn’t like, he’d tell us, ‘Hey, make sure it’s like this. So we’re on the same page.’ He had to grow to that. Now you can see. He’s bossy, but not like mean way. But in his own way. Take that as you want.”

What prompted the reporter's question?

Moore’s original quote about Williams being bossy came a couple of weeks ago, according to chicagobears.com.

“It's amazing,” Moore said. “He's taken those strides that he needs to. He's been bossy lately, telling us that we need to be on the details. We really do (need to focus on the details) for him to be the best player he needs to be.

“He's been a leader. So what I mean by bossy is, if we don't hit something in practice, he's going to tell us how we need to run it. And we just look at him and be like, ‘OK.' When we get out there in the game, just making sure you work because he's gonna have some words for you if you don't. That's him being a leader.”

Williams took the “bossy” description in stride.

“Partially, it was me learning everybody and understanding how everybody reacts to certain things,” Williams said. “Certain people you can be a little bossy with, certain people you have to talk very monotone and in control of yourself, and other times there's people that you can just kind of lash out at. I don't really lash out much. That's not really my vibe. But just always coming over to talk to the guys when I can. Growing up a little bit.”