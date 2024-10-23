The Chicago Bears entered their bye week with a 4-2 record following a three-game win streak. However, as the trade deadline approaches, the Bears might be better suited off as sellers.

That's not to say Chicago can't swing a big trade in their favor and bolster their playoff chase. However, the Bears have depth at numerous positions and can use it to add future draft capital. Players such as guard Nate Davis, pass rusher Dominique Robinson and running back Khalil Herbert are all expected to garner interest. As are Chicago's tackles once Larry Borom returns from injury, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Davis was straight up benched in Week 6 and was inactive once again in Week 6. Teven Jenkins is locked in at left guard while Matt Pryor is operating at right guard. Pryor has excelled as a pass blocker while Jenkins has earned an impressive 71.7 grade from Pro Football Focus. Chicago could use the offensive line depth, but Davis has fallen out of favor in the Windy City.

Robinson was a fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2022. Since then, he has mustered up 42 tackles, three passes defended and two sacks. He hasn't seen a single snap in 2024, falling out of the defensive line rotation. A trade would allow him to start fresh in a new environment.

De'Andre Swift has become fully entrenched as the Bears' starting running back in the first year of his three-year contract. He leads the team with 91 carries for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Roschon Johnson has become the goal-line back, scoring three times yet gaining just 89 yards on his 30 carries.

Herbert has gained a mere 16 yards on his eight carries. While he has scored a touchdown, he hasn't done much throw the air, grabbing two passes for four yards. He may not be in the Bears' gameplan, but Herbert ran for 731 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. Another team may be interested in his services.

Even if the Bears take a seller's approach, that doesn't mean they're giving up on the season. Ryan Poles has meticulously crafted each part of Chicago's roster. As he looks to find the perfect fit, it may take some addition by subtraction.