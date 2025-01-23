As the Chicago Bears look to change the narrative in the NFC South next season, newly-hired head coach Ben Johnson is already fielding questions of how the offense will look, under his proven skills and knowledge.

Johnson, who has been one of the coveted names among free agent head coaches for months, wasted no time getting back to business with his new team. Initially, the spotlight is on Caleb Williams, and Johnson's plans to get the 2024 No. 1 overall pick on track.

“I don't know Caleb like that, quite yet,” Johnson said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “But I am really encouraged by what I have seen on tape from him so far, from this season. From the opposing sideline, I certainly felt his presence out there.”

“He's got an abundance of talent. I can't wait to get to work with him.”

Williams had an underwhelming rookie campaign, throwing for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, with a 62.5 completion rate. He was also sacked 68 times, a major issue that Johnson and the front office staff will need to repair this offseason.

Caleb Williams will improve with Ben Johnson as Bears head coach

Bears fans should expect a huge turnaround for Williams, with Johnson now at the helm. While the Bears' season was a complete disaster, finishing at 5-12 and firing head coach Matt Eberflus in early December, Williams showed flashes of his limitless potential.

Johnson discussed the transition of going to Williams, after working with Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and how he's more than prepared for the adjustment.

“Obviously, he is a different player and has a different skill set than Jared did,” Johnson said. “I will be excited to see what direction we go. “It's going to morph, it's not going to look the same as what it did in Detroit. There are a lot of elements I do believe in. We want the same things to look different, the different things to look the same. Multiplicity. We want the defense on their heels and guessing at all times. But at the end of the day, Caleb's gotta really dictate the direction that this offense goes, and what we end up looking like.”

With a struggling offensive line in the 2024-25 campaign, Williams was under pressure on most plays, and rarely had time to set up his drop-back. The Bears have to get him some help – whether it comes in the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency – in order to see his accurate throwing strength in full effect.