The Chicago Bears have their new head coach Ben Johnson to pair with quarterback Caleb Williams. While the season was brutal, the first-overall pick gave the fanbase some hope moving forward. Their future is staked in the quarterback but it did not work out in Year 1. Williams should have plenty of motivation after the Bears QB was not nominated for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Two quarterbacks and three pass-catchers are nominated for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award but not Caleb Williams. After he went first overall last year he struggled to win games down the stretch and fell out of contention for this award. Second-overall pick Jayden Daniels is still playing in the NFC Championship Game and is the front-runner for this award.

Bo Nix also led his team to the playoffs in his rookie season with veteran coach Sean Payton. Daniels and veteran coach Dan Quinn have won two playoff games and have set a great base for future success. Williams and Johnson must join those two as elite pairs to get the Bears into contention.

Another Bears rookie fell woefully short of Rookie of the Year consideration. Rome Odunze had 734 yards and three touchdowns after he was selected ninth overall. He will have to step up for the Bears to compete moving forward.

The Bears need Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze to become stars

The Bears traded the number one overall pick in 2023 to the Carolina Panthers so they could select Bryce Young. When they made that move, they secured Carolina's 2024 first-rounder, which became Williams. That's why they ended up with two top-ten picks in the draft and got them a top receiver.

But the Bears picked Odunze with their second pick instead of Thomas or Bowers. While he could still be a great receiver who grows into a superstar, the other two had historic rookie seasons. With horrendous quarterback play in both Jacksonville and Las Vegas, both players cracked 1,000 yards,

Part of Ben Johnson's job will be growing the relationship between Williams and Odunze. The Bears have veteran DJ Moore but the youngsters connecting is vital. If they can have a quarterback and number-one receiver under rookie contracts, building a team around them will be much easier.

While Daniels will likely win the Rookie of the Year, Williams can still become the best quarterback in the draft with his new coach. The lack of a nomination is not a guarantee that he will be a bust.