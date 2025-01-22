The Chicago Bears have plenty of reasons for optimism despite a lackluster 2024 season. Chicago saw some good development out of Caleb Williams this season. Williams should continue to grow now that former Lions OC Ben Johnson is the new head coach of the Bears.

Bears QB Caleb Williams is excited about having Ben Johnson as his new head coach. Williams said he let out a loud yell when he got the call that Johnson was hired by the Bears, per NFL Network's Stacey Dales. He said the move “brings some immediate clarity to the offseason.”

Williams noted that he loved his first conversation with Johnson as his head coach. Dales noted that Williams is pleased with the structure and no-nonsense attitude that Johnson will bring to Chicago. He is also excited for Johnson to hold him accountable and continue to be on the same wavelength.

Based on Johnson's introductory press conference, it sounds like the feeling is mutual.

Johnson also admitted that the presence of Caleb Williams was a big factor in choosing the Bears' coaching job.

“Modern football in the NFL is quarterback-driven. That is no secret… There's no doubt that Caleb [Williams] played a large component in my decision.”

Chicago now has a solid foundation to build around with Johnson at the helm. The Bears already have quarterback taken care of with Williams and got a huge upgrade in playcalling with Johnson. Chicago's offense already has some nice weapons and could become dangerous with some additional investment.

The Bears could become a seriously dangerous team if the Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams duo ends up working out.

Ben Johnson viewed Bears as ‘sleeping giant' ahead of 2024 season

Ben Johnson was clearly enamored with the idea of being Chicago's next head coach.

During his introductory press conference, Johnson admitted that he had his eye on the Bears during the 2024 season.

“Going into this season, I felt like this place was a sleeping giant,” Johnson said via the Bears' official account on X, formerly Twitter. “To be honest with you, I personally was more concerned about the Chicago Bears than I was anybody else in this division.”

Hearing that Johnson was more worried about the Bears than the Packers or Vikings is certainly surprising. Of course, this is exactly what Johnson should say now that he's the team's head coach.

“Now, there are a number of reasons why that did not unfold. That's why I'm here. I'll get to the bottom of that, and we'll see if we can get that corrected and cleaned up,” Johnson continued. “But I was very encouraged with what was already on the roster right here, and like I said before, this division, as hard as it is, I'm really excited about competing here.”

It will be fascinating to see how Johnson puts his stamp on the Bears this offseason.