During Monday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, social media erupted— specifically within the Chicagoland area. In a game separated by just two scores at the time, Bears offensive lineman and part-time fullback Doug Kramer erased a D'Andre Swift touchdown, sending social media into a flurry.

Some NFL fans might remember when the Detroit Lions were flagged by a similar penalty, resulting in a controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

However, with much lower stakes between the Bears and Vikings in Week 15 of the 2024 season, there was a lower level of outcry. Social media was just laughing at the Bears, which isn't very uncommon this year.

And because of it, Bears fans were once again in shambles as their disappointing season continues.

Social media erupts after embarrassing Doug Kramer penalty erases Bears TD

Though the Bears had high expectations entering the 2024 season, this year has been nothing short of disappointing.

In a season where coming up short has become the norm, fans were in shambles following the costly penalty.

Fans weren't the only ones sharing their frustrations online, as Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times shared his astonishment on X.

“OMG,” Finley wrote. “The #Bears score a one-yard TD but Doug Kramer, the fullback, didn't report as an eligible receiver. So wipe the TD off the board.”

However, while Finley appeared a bit shocked, ESPN's Courtney Cronin seemed eerily comfortable with the Bears' blunder following her post on X.

“Just that kind of night, huh,” Cronin wrote. “Doug Kramer came in and didn't report as eligible. So the TD run by D'Andre Swift is wiped out.”

Along with Finley and Cronin, social media piled on the Bears for their embarrassing touchdown-erasing penalty.

And while Kramer got his fair share of online attention today, the Bears as a whole had social media buzzing.

With three weeks remaining on the schedule, Bears fans just want the season to end at this point.

Considering their playoff consideration were shriveled up before even entering Week 15, the Bears' season of hype continues to crumble.