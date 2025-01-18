There's an argument to be made that Greg Olsen has gotten a raw deal in recent years. He became the No. 1 color analyst at FOX for the NFL last season and did an excellent job, with many fans raving about his acumen in the booth. However, he was still demoted this season in favor of Tom Brady, who fans have had mixed feelings about.

Olsen has still done an excellent job as the second commentator for FOX, but he may have his sights set on other things. On Friday, he said that he would be interested in running a team one day and called out the McCaskey family for a potential opening on ESPN 1000 Chicago.

“The McCaskey's have my number,” Olsen said. “I've seen the McCaskey family here and there over the course of the last couple of seasons. … They haven't lost my number. If we wanna get this thing right, we can do that.

“I would put my experience in NFL circles up with anybody for the last 20 years.”

Olsen's football mind has been on display over his last few seasons as a commentator, and he thinks that bringing some fresh ideas to a front office like the Bears, which hasn't had a ton of success lately, would be beneficial to them. He also said that some former players, not just himself, could have the type of mindset and ideas that would make for a great coach or a front office member, and that the league isn't getting everything they can out of that demographic.

Olsen has plenty of experience in the NFL and with the Bears organization. He spent four seasons with Chicago out of his storied 14-year career, catching 20 touchdowns during his time there from 2007-10. If the Bears are looking to bring some fresh thinking into their front office as they transition to a new era with Caleb Williams at quarterback and a new head coach, Olsen would certainly be a logical candidate for that role.