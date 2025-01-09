Though their 5-12 record in 2024 might've painted a mostly negative picture for more Chicago Bears fans, not everyone has the same outlook on them moving forward. Some Bears fans might be pessimistic, expecting nothing but negative results moving forward unless George McCaskey sells the team. However, interim head coach Thomas Brown had a different perspective of the team's future, per Marquee Bears on X.

“I don't know what's a major adjustment,” Brown said. “That is kind of hard to tell. I think having some time to maybe step away and be more reflective— because I just stepped out of it a day ago— will give me a better perspective when it comes to that.

“Obviously, a very difficult division, tough division. And it's not going to get any weaker. But, I would love the opportunity for the challenge to go address that and move forward with it. When that time comes, I think, we're probably not as far away as some people may think we are, when it comes to those missing pieces. To me, it's more about the mentality, the culture change, and the daily approach when it comes to putting yourself in a spot to go compete at the highest level.”

When dissecting the Bears, many had high expectations for the 2024 season because of the playmakers on offense.

Led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears had one of the more intriguing offenses entering 2024.

With a receiving corp of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze, the Bears — for once — appeared like they could've had a stronger offense than defense.

And given the Bears' history throughout the years as the Monster of the Midway, there was a new belief that the offense could carry this team.

However, after winning just five games — including their Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers — it was proven — again — that the Bears offseason hype in 2024 was nothing but excited fans being that: excited. With that, the Bears' interim head coach has a stronger outlook on the near future.

Williams showed enough promise to excite fans about his future, but that depends on who the Bears hire as their next head coach.

With Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson leading the Bears' coaching search, he would be an incredible leader for the rookie quarterback to be in-stride with.

Though the Bears have a CVS receipt of candidates they're planning on interviewing, Brown doesn't see this team as requiring a massive rework.

In fact, Brown thinks the Bears are close to becoming competitive in the NFC, specifically the NFC North.