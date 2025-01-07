Another disappointing season for the Chicago Bears (5-12) is in the books, and their fans have run out of patience. That's why the Chicago faithful chanted “sell the team” after their 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.

Bears chairperson George McCaskey admitted that the fans have a right to be mad, via Shaw Local's Sean Hammond.

“It's understandable. Our fans are passionate, they're incredibly frustrated, they wanna make their voices heard,” the 68-year-old said. “I was more bothered by the week before when [Detroit] Lions fans tried to take over Soldier Field and force the home team to go to a silent snap count. Fortunately, that didn't happen.”

While the Lions trounced the Bears 34-17 in Week 16, it's good that Bears fans didn't let Lions fans run their own house, even if ownership deserved it. That's any franchise's worst nightmare, and the showing of solidarity is at least a small silvering.

“It's understandable that Bears fans would sell their tickets because of the way the season has gone, and the challenge for us is to put a team on the field that Bears fans are so excited about that they're not interested in selling their tickets,” McCaskey continued.

Will Chicago finally get out of the abyss?

Bears must get head coaching hire right

The good news is that rookie quarterback Caleb Williams improved as the season went along and ended with a decent stat line of 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. The former Heisman winner's 46.7 quarterback rating, though, ranked just 28th.

Regardless, having a young and promising quarterback is a great starting point for whoever the next head coach will be. With that being said, Chicago can't afford another Matt Eberflus debacle. Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel, and Brian Flores are all possible replacements, via The Athletic.

While those are all worthy candidates, the Bears' brass must do a good job of selling the team's potential with Williams under center to woo them.