The Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers have greatly disappointed in comparison to preseason expectations. The two teams will face each other in a must-win game under the lights on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers need to turn things around, and the Bears will look for back-to-back wins for the first time since the 2021 season. Here is everything that you need to know on how to watch the game.

When and where is Sunday Night Football?

This game will be at the Chargers home in Inglewood, California. It is at SoFi Stadium and kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 29.

How to watch Bears vs. Chargers

The Sunday Night Football game will be on NBC. You can also stream the game through fuboTV. Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play commentator, Cris Collinsworth will provide color, and Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium —Inglewood, Calif.

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Chargers -8.5 | O/U 46.5

Bears storylines

Once again, it appears the Bears will be without Justin Fields. The quarterback is doubtful for the game because of a thumb injury. The injury opened up the door for an unlikely replacement. Tyson Bagent, a former Division II player, was handed the keys to the Bears offense last week.

Bagent has overcome all odds in his career. He was a surprising addition to the team in the offseason after going undrafted, and he miraculously made the Bears roster before fighting to earn the backup job. While Fields has disappointed for much (not all) of 2023, Bagent stepped up in a big way during his first career start last week. His number didn't pop off of the page, but he led the Bears to only their second victory of the season.

Without Fields, the Bears lack much big play ability. Still, Bagent is a calm and collected quarterback who plays like a seasoned veteran. Bagent will be manning the quarterback position again this week, and he is tasked with winning back-to-back games, something no Bears player has done since 2021.

Chargers storylines

Like the Bears, the Chargers only have two wins. The team has tons of talent on the roster, so their win total is massively disappointing. Injuries can be largely credited with the team's failures, although there have been other problems as well.

Wide receiver Mike Williams is out for the season, which eliminated quarterback Justin Herbert's big-body receiving option. WR Keenan Allen has turned it up a notch in Williams' absence, but he can't do everything. WR Joshua Palmer has not practiced this week, and tight end Gerald Everett was a limited participant on Thursday. The loss of two more of Herbert's top options would really hurt. Running back Austin Ekeler is back from injury, but he missed three games earlier this year. He has been unusually ineffective since returning.

Still, the Chargers have lots of potential, and playing an already bad Bears team without their starting quarterback may allow them the chance to finally break out.

The team's defense has been problematic in 2023. They have allowed 20 or more points in all but one game so far, and they are 25th in points against. Like the offense, the defense has enough talent to overcome this, especially against the Bears. Bagent's victory last week was heartwarming, but the rookie only threw for 162 yards against the Raiders, which are one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Players like Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James need to have big games this week to right the ship. If the Chargers don't get on track this week, then it will likely be too late for them to fulfill their playoff hopes.