The Chicago Bears suffered another embarrassing loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. And safety Jaquan Brisker was unable to contribute on the field due to his ongoing concussion problems.

Brisker is trending towards missing the rest of the year with his concussion. If the Bears continue losing, Chicago might just opt to not risk re-injury and shut him down. Between his lack of involvement and how the Bears lost to the Packers, Brisker felt there was nothing else he could do but apologize.

“You guys deserve so much more,” Brisker posted on his personal X, formerly Twitter account. “I'm sorry.”

The Bears and Packers traded blows throughout their matchup. After Green Bay threw the first punch, Chicago went on a run to take a 10-7 lead into halftime. They'd follow it up with another field goal and touchdown in the third quarter, taking a 19-14 lead into the final frame.

After 12 minutes of scoreless actions, the Packers broke through, taking a 20-19 lead on a Jordan Love touchdown run. But the Bears gave it one last shot, and put themselves in a position to win. After a seven-play, 42-yard drive, Chicago lined up for a potential game-winning 46-yard field goal.

Which was promptly blocked by Green Bay, putting the final nail in the home team's coffin. It was the latest ridiculous ending in the Bears' 4-6 season.

What happens next with the franchise is up in the air. It is clear that their playoff hopes have evaporated amid their four-game losing streak. The Bears have already fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and more changes could be on the way.

Getting Jaquan Brisker back on the field with theoretically help things, but it may be too little, too late. Furthermore, if Brisker's concussion is serious enough to keep him out this long, Chicago may prefer he gets fully healthy before returning to the field. Under contract through 2026, the safety should be a major part of the team's defensive plans in 2025.

But for the rest of the 2024 season, Brisker is only hoping Bears fans see brighter days.