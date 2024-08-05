Ever since the Carolina Panthers clinched the worst record in the NFL last season, giving the Chicago Bears the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, fans in the Windy City have been anxiously waiting for the opportunity to see former USC quarterback Caleb Williams make his NFL debut. But even with the preseason officially under way, Bears fans may have to wait a little longer to get their first glimpse of the rookie QB who has reportedly been “kicking a**” at training camp in Lake Forest.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't flinched when it comes to discussing the parameters for Williams to take the field during the preseason. When training camp began, Flus noted that the plan was to play Williams somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 snaps in the preseason, but insisted that live practice reps were just as valuable — and much safer — for the prized rookie. But with the instability the Bears have had along the offensive line thus far this summer, Williams' debut could be delayed yet another week.

“Eberflus said the health of the team will factor into who plays in those games as it remains to be seen whether rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will make his NFL debut against the Bills if the offensive line continues to be without multiple starters,” says Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

Regardless of the status of the offensive line, Williams wouldn't have made his debut during the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio this past Thursday. But this Saturday's game versus the Buffalo Bills remains very much in play.

Who will be the Week 1 starters along Bears offensive line?

If Matt Eberflus and the Bears coaching staff had it their way, it's likely that the combination of five that Chicago would settle on ahead of Week 1 of the regular season would be Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright at the tackles, Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis at guards, and the winner of the training camp battle between Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton for the starting center spot. Thus far, Caleb Williams hasn't had many opportunities to play behind this group.

Nate Davis, Darnell Wright, and Teven Jenkins have all missed time due to injuries, giving rotational pieces like Ja'Tyre Carter and Jerome Calvin a chance to work with the ones, while also forcing the Bears to pivot and play Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates together at center and right guard respectively. The instability along the offensive line has resulted in another Bears training camp where the defense is routinely getting the better of the offense.

Play along the offensive line has been a problem for the Bears dating back to the previous regime, but with a few offseason notable additions, the hope was that better depth and year-to-year progression would put Caleb Williams in an advantageous position to begin his rookie year. But for now, as the staff in Chicago continues to search for the right combinations, Williams could find himself in the same position as Bears fans… just waiting.