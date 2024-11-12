Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson did not hold back on putting his fellow teammates on blast for their ineptitude in the 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

While the performance out of Chicago was not up to standard, neither was the overall effort and grit displayed by the team. Based on Johnson's words, that sentiment extends beyond just the Bears fan base. The veteran, who is also known for his intangibles and serving as a leader in addition to what he does on the field, seems to be about fed up as the Bears now sit on a three-game losing streak.

There is no guessing about that, either, as Johnson was asked during an appearance on 670 The Score on Monday evening if he thought there were players on the team who do not put in the same amount of effort as their peers. His response indicated that it was not even up for debate.

“That's not really even a question,” Johnson said.

The defensive back was prompted afterward on how he could be a part of fixing the issue.

“Honestly I've been fighting myself with this question for a long time because I thought about it, I've been asked about it,” Johnson said. “I think honestly for me, part of me says there's nothing you can do, and a part of me says there's something that you can do.”

His frustration is easy to understand as the Bears have been abysmal especially over the past couple of games, putting up a total of 12 points on the scoreboard over that time frame. They have, conversely, allowed 48 points from opposing offenses in that same stretch of time.

The Bears will look to get back on the right track as they face the Green Bay Packers next at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17 in their home stadium.