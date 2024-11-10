It was another frustrating day for the Chicago Bears against the New England Patriots, as they could not muster much offense in the 19-3 loss, leaving many worrying about the team's plan with Caleb Williams, including Mike Greenberg of ESPN.

“Caleb Williams was drafted ahead of Daniels, Maye and Nix because of his talent,” Mike Greenberg said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He is playing worse than any of them because of his coaching. The Bears are doing it again to another young quarterback. So predictable, so frustrating.”

Caleb Williams was under siege, as he was sacked nine times by the Patriots, losing 51 yards altogether. He completed 16-of-30 passes for 120 yards in the game. The Bears are expecting Williams to be their franchise quarterback, and he has struggled for the majority of the season, with some solid performances mixed in. Many are placing blame on the Bears' coaching staff, specifically head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Louis Riddick of ESPN called out the Bears' offensive play calling, saying that they have ‘no plan.' Film analyst Dan Durkin echoed that sentiment.

“Been saying this all year!” Durkin said on X. “Plays called at random. Nothing builds upon itself. Fully wasted Caleb's first year due to a bad coaching and an indefensible approach with the offensive line. Proper, yet predictable Bears mess.”

It is a disappointing season for the Bears, as hopes were so high after selecting Williams. The defense is a solid unit, but the offense just is not clicking. Williams could be headed into an offseason with a new coach for 2025 if this keeps up, as the franchise will try to give him every chance to succeed.

Can Bears, Caleb Williams get things right on offense?

The Bears' offensive line is not a good unit, and it is now banged up. With the Bears struggling on offense and Williams taking a beating, the game plan should be taking that into account. Shane Waldron will have to make adjustments, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to do that. It will not be easy to do heading into next week's game against the Green Bay Packers.

At 4-5 on the season, the Bears' season is not completely lost. However, the next two games against divisional opponents in the Packers and Minnesota Vikings ramp up the intensity. It will be interesting to see how Williams and the Bears' offense responds.