Dan Orlovsky said the Chicago Bears are broken, and Matt Eberflus is taking heat from many directions. So let’s sit back, relax, and let former head coach Bill Belichick drop a truth bomb about where the blame lies for Bears' failures.

Come on, join the fun with the Pat McAfee Show as Belichick, whose team went 4-13 last season, tells us everything that’s wrong with the Bears.

“To me, the bigger thing is just where the Bears are,” Belichick said. “I mean they can’t protect, they can’t move the ball, (and) they can’t score any points. Jacksonville same situation. You have several of these teams that, we talked about in the beginning of the year Pat, in Chicago. They have this all-star quarterback, these all-star receivers. You know the greatest skill players in the history of football. And the offensive line is a problem. They can’t run the ball, they can’t protect. Swift is doing all he can, but it’s just hard.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams fading in midseason

After putting together back-to-back standout efforts against Carolina and Jacksonville, Williams has thrown for 131, 217, and 120 yards in three straight Bears losses. And he had 14, 19, and 14 incompletions in those games with no touchdown passes.

The rookie has struggled behind a patchwork offensive line, decimated by injuries. Braxton Jones, Darnell Wright, Bill Murray, and Kiran Amegadjie have all missed time. And Williams is the most sacked QB in the NFL so far with 38 takedowns.

It has been a tough ride for the Bears, Eberflus said, according to patriots.com.

“So this game right here, obviously, as the head football coach, all disappointed,” Eberflus said. “Accepting accountability for everything and then, really, just looking inward at myself first. And that's what I ask the players to do too and the coaches. We've got to take a good, hard look at everything that we're doing.

“The great thing I told the players is that I said that we have evidence on tape of doing that (creating momentum early). It would be different if you didn't have any evidence. We have evidence of that.”

Eberflus said the entire Bears offense shoulders the blame, not just Williams.

“Again, there were several things,” Eberflus said. “Protection was broken down a little bit in terms of the route, disciplines, all those things. It's always everybody. When you give up nine sacks, that's something you don't want to have happen. That's rhythm and timing of the quarterback, (and that's) protection of the offensive line. That's route disciplines. It's all that.”

But Williams said he can point to many things he could have done better. He added he needs to be better about avoiding sacks.

“This game was a great learning experience for me,” Williams said. “Some of these situations … I could have done better for sure. And then other than that, I'd say we just got to get better with execution. We've got to do better with that, whether it's penalties, whether it's negative plays.”