A Justin Fields-Caleb Williams debate has begun to surface in recent weeks as the NFL Draft approaches. The Bears are expected to either trade Fields and draft Williams or remain committed to Fields and pass on the former USC star quarterback. Former quarterback Johnny Manziel recently shared his thoughts on Fields amid the debate.
Dov Kleiman shared an intriguing comparison on X (formerly Twitter) of Fields and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson's statistics. Kleiman asked if Fields is “underrated” in the caption of the post.
Manziel answered the question with a brutally honest response about Justin Fields on X:
“Without a doubt J Fields is underrated. That boy is a savage on the gridiron,” Manziel wrote.
A fan responded to Manziel and questioned Lamar Jackson's MVP candidacy, calling the Baltimore Ravens star “overrated.” Manziel also had thoughts about that comment.
“This is one of the most outlandish things I’ve ever heard. How can you hate on Lamar? It’s impossible to not like him and what he stands for. His play on the field speaks for itself,” Manziel wrote.
It should be noted that the fan clarified the comment and stated that Jackson is indeed a “great player.”
As for the Justin Fields-Caleb Williams debate, it will be interesting to see what happens. Fields has a high-ceiling and is still only 24 years old. Manziel may not have had a great NFL career, but he was a superstar in college and understands what it takes to be a good QB.
With that being said, Williams has no shortage of potential either. Chicago may opt to restart with Williams and move on from Fields. Both players have chances to emerge as superstars in the NFL down the road.