Is Caleb Williams to the Bears inevitable?

Perhaps the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason is what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Last year the Bears opted to trade the pick which inevitably landed them the first overall selection once again. With nine weeks until the draft, the Bears have kept their cards close to their chest as they weigh their options.

Those options are to trade incumbent QB Justin Fields and take USC football quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick, trade the pick for another solid package and roll with Fields again, or keep Fields and retain the first pick to draft someone else and shock the NFL world.

The last option seems the most unlikely, but it appears increasingly likely that the Bears will move on from Fields and begin anew with Williams under center. The oddsmakers agree after it was reported earlier this week that Fields does not follow the official Bears Instagram account.

Whether Fields was ever following the Bears on the platform remains to be seen, but fans took it and ran with it, as did DraftKings. The odds that Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 pick are now -900, a near lock.

The Bears also dropped to third among teams under the category with whom Fields will take his first snap of the 2024 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites at -120 with the Atlanta Falcons skyrocketing into second after this latest report. Atlanta's odds shifted from +600 to +150 following news that Fields followed a trio of Falcons offensive playmakers.

The clock is ticking

The Bears will likely make their official decision before the new league year begins on March 13. Maybe that decision has already been made and they're awaiting the right trade package for Justin Fields.

Most signs point to Caleb Williams being the starting quarterback for the Bears next season. Although he did not follow up his Heisman Trophy-winning 2022 with another stellar season at USC, Williams is highly-touted and is expected to be ready to go from the jump in the NFL.

Not everyone agrees that the Bears should give up on Fields, but the NFL is a business and Chicago has not been in the business of winning as of late with Fields leading the way. The quarterback showed flashes of brilliance over his first three NFL seasons though and certainly isn’t the reason why the Bears have been mediocre recently.

The Bears are presented with a tough conundrum, similar to the one they had last season. It's no guarantee another team will cough up four high-end picks and a No. 1 receiver like the Carolina Panthers did for last year's first pick. That could be a significant factor in Chicago deciding on Caleb Williams over Justin Fields.

It'll be a couple of years before it can truly be determined if the Bears made the right decision, whatever that may be. Until an official decision is made, the football world will have to sit back and contemplate the pros and cons of each player being the Bears quarterback of the future.