The Chicago Bears got a huge win in Week 14 over the Detroit Lions. The Bears had several players step up to be heroes in the game.

The Chicago Bears earned probably their best win of the season in Week 14, knocking off their division rival Detroit Lions 28-13. The Bears played a stellar game on both sides of the football, forcing two interceptions against Jared Goff and winning the battle of the trenches, stopping Detroit from getting first down conversions in short yardage situations. The Bears also used some trickery in their offense to keep the Lions on their heels. The Bears are now 5-8, and it's time to salute the heroes behind their impressive win against the Lions.

Justin Fields has had to weather some storms this year in Chicago as the team's quarterback. He's battled a thumb injury that left him out of four games earlier in the season. When he returned, he struggled to find rhythm. But the Bears have won their last two games, and Fields is a big reason why.

Fields rushed for a touchdown and threw for another in the Bears' win over the Lions. The scores both came in the second half after Chicago had been trailing at halftime. Fields finished the game passing for 223 yards, including that beautiful 38-yard touchdown throw to DJ Moore. Moore simply outran the Lions' defensive back Jerry Jacobs on the play, and Fields made Detroit pay.

Fields' touchdown run came in the fourth quarter, on an 11-yard scramble that emphasized Fields' quickness and athleticism. Fields finished with 58 yards running on the day, continuing his strong play after coming back from injury. But an offense needs the help of its defense to win games, and that brings us to our next hero.

JAQUAN BRISKER

The Bears' strong safety Jaquan Brisker may not be a household name, but he has put together a great season so far in the Windy City. Brisker has a total of 80 tackles on the year. Against Detroit, he played like a man inspired. Brisker finished the game with 17 total tackles, leading the Bears. Those numbers include 13 solo stops in an impressive performance, as Brisker flew all over the field. He assisted on four other tackles and forced a fumble for the Bears defense.

Brisker also proved to be an excellent man-to-man defender in the contest. He got credit for two passes defended, shutting down the Lions' receivers consistently. He has been credited with three passes defended in the last two games. Brisker has had two games this season with at least 10 tackles, along with an interception this year, two forced fumbles, and seven passes defended. He's only in his second season in the league and proving that he's one of the best young safeties in the game.

D.J. MOORE

The last hero that needs mentioned in this game is arguably the most important one of all. That is Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. Moore ran all over the Lions' secondary in this game. His receiving score has been mentioned already, and it was a truly beautiful 38-yard catch. Moore finished the day with 6 receptions for 68 yards, his longest reception being that touchdown catch.

Moore didn't just catch, however. He was also used in the running game. Moore scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter as well, taking a direct snap and running it 16 yards into the end zone off of the left side of the Bears' offensive line. It was Moore's first career rushing TD in the league. It was also a magnificent play, capping off a 69 yard drive for the Bears to open the game. Moore's play set the tone for the rest of the game and definitely helped Chicago get this win.

Chicago next plays the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.