Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Justin Fields has a huge season coming up in 2023 for the Chicago Bears, and not just because of the high expectations around the organization. Justin Fields is also up for a contract after the 2023 season, although he makes it clear that it is not a priority for him, reports The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain.

“Every year’s a big year…I’m not worried about contracts. I’m worried about wins.”

That is exactly the type of answer that Bears fans will love to hear from their franchise quarterback. Going into Year 3, Fields looks to be doing everything right in preparation for another breakout season.

Bears GM Ryan Poles did his job in adding pieces around Fields in the Chicago offense in order to give him the best opportunity to excel in 2023. This puts the pressure squarely on the Bears quarterback’s shoulders, although his consistent demeanor indicates he is ready to handle it.

Despite the individual success last season, Justin Fields still led the Bears to a 3-14 record. That outcome will not be acceptable for the upcoming 2023 campaign and clearly Fields knows that.

One thing that is great for Justin Fields is that the contract that he is due after the 2023 season will take care of itself if he does rack up some wins. The NFC North is up for the taking, so some wins will not only put Fields in line for a pay day, but for a spot in the postseason as well.

As the offseason rolls on, Bears fans will be paying attention to everything that comes out of the Justin Fields camp. If more answers like this hit the media, the growing adoration for Fields should only continue.