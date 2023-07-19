Training camp is about to start, meaning it's time for almost every NFL team to feel optimistic about the upcoming season. The Chicago Bears are no different, given their offseason additions and the promise of Justin Fields. The Bears improved the roster by giving Justin Fields some legitimate weapons for the 2023 campaign.

New Bears receiver DJ Moore is the biggest such addition. Moore gives Fields a legitimate No. 1 target after coming over from the Carolina Panthers in the trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Fields had a full offseason to develop chemistry with Chase Claypool, whom the Bears acquired at last year's trade deadline. Chicago also made significant additions on both sides of the ball in free agency.

Fields isn't putting any limits on Chicago's ceiling. Despite finishing with the NFL's worst record last year, the Bears' quarterback has his sights set on making a deep playoff run.

“It’s a very exciting time, just because of the new pieces we have on our team,” Fields told the Sun-Times. “Really, OTAs made it more exciting. The culture we put in place last year and all the guys, I think we’re all just trying to reach the same goal and that’s to win the Super Bowl.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It shouldn't come as a surprise to hear Fields sounds confident. Just two years into his NFL career, Fields has declared himself a top-five running quarterback in the history of the NFL.

The Bears can make tremendous strides in a successful 2023 season and still fall short of making the playoffs. Chicago posted a 3-14 record in 2022. The Bears last finished over .500 in 2018. It was their only such season in the last decade.

Fields' development is the most important aspect of the upcoming Bears season.