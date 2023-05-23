Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of voluntary summer programming and quarterback Justin Fields and new star wide receiver DJ Moore are both in attendance. After connecting for some plays during practice, Moore had some nice things to say about his new quarterback, reports CHGO Sports’ Adam Hoge and 670 The Score’s Chris Emma.

“It’s still a work in progress. Today was a good day to jump start us.”

That is what DJ Moore had to say about a few nice connections he had with Justin Fields, including some deep bombs down the field. Although he tempers expectations here, he went on to give some high standards for Fields’ season this year.

“He’s on par to be great for this season.”

Some exciting comments for Bears fans after only a few days of getting to know each other. Fields has said that he knew DJ Moore before the trade that brought him to Chicago, although they do not have any experience playing together. Although the summer workouts are voluntary, the chemistry the two are building now could prove irreplaceable once the season begins.

Bears fans have not been this excited about a season in a long time and it all stems from No. 1 in the backfield. Fields took the NFL world by storm last season with his rushing prowess, and he hopes to show he is just as talented as a passer this season. If he can do that, the Bears should be contenders in a wide open NFC North.

If the Bears do pan out to be contenders, a strong connection between Justin Fields and DJ Moore is likely. It is well known across the NFL that the work they are getting in during the offseason now is a big reason any players find success on Sundays.