As the Chicago Bears looked to find more weapons for Justin Fields, they landed on former Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. With Fields and Moore now practicing together, Bears fans will be hyped thinking about their potential offensive outburst.

While Fields shined as a rusher in 2022, his passing chops weren’t as impressive. However, his receiving core didn’t do him any favors. With Moore in town, Chicago is hoping Fields takes a step up as a passer this upcoming season. That upgrade would be music to all Bears fans ears.

The Bears acquired Moore when they traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers. He comes to Chicago after spending his entire five-year career in Carolina, appearing in 80 games. In that time, Moore has caught 364 passes for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Moore hasn’t caught for less than 788 yards during a single season of his career. He has three 1,000+ yard receiving years under his belt. His seven touchdown receptions last season were the highest of Moore’s career.

While he hasn’t yet been voted to the Pro Bowl, D.J. Moore has been incredibly impressive. The Bears are looking for him to continue his strong momentum and become their WR1. He and Fields will need to have strong communication. The pair seems to be already building their trust.

Last year, Chicago didn’t have a wide receiver surpass 500 receiving yards. Moore has done that and more every year as a professional. Justin Fields is certainly seeing stars throwing passes to Moore. Bears fans should be too.