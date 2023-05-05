Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The NFL Draft is a stressful time for NFL teams around the league. The uncertainty of which players the other teams will pick puts everyone at a frenzy. It’s for that reason that trade ups or trade downs happen. The Chicago Bears had a relatively successful NFL draft, and GM Ryan Poles shared some insight on what was happening in their war room.

“Poles detailed how the Bears consider potential trades in the draft room, revealing that there’s a square at the top of a video screen where members of his staff list the terms of possible deals. “They’re either receiving calls and putting up the trade [offer] where I can see the value or they’re actively pursuing trades to see what makes sense for us,” Poles said.”

Poles then proceeds to talk about when the Bears decide that trading down is worth it. There’s a lot of factors to consider, but the gist of it is that if they feel like there’s enough players that will be available before their guy, they will try and trade down. This, of course, has it’s own risks. However, the front office does enough to calculate these risks.

The Bears do seem much more prepared in the draft this time around, which is nice. They didn’t make any flashy picks, but they drafted according to their biggest needs. They added more protection for Justin Fields in Darnell Wright, then focused their attention on augmenting the defense. Poles himself seems pretty happy with the work his team has done.

“I’m really proud of our preparation and our process there,” Poles said. “If we’re two picks away, we have three names on the piece of paper ready to go. So really once it flips over to us, we know what player we want to take.”