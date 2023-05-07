Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham revealed the team sends care packages to players they believe will still be available after the NFL Draft, according to a Friday tweet from Daniel Greenberg of ChiSportUpdates.

“Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham said on @ESPN1000 that the team sends care packages to players they believe will still be available after the draft and the reason for that is it shows the undrafted free agents that they are interested,” Greenberg wrote. “‘We recruit as much as we can.'”

Bears general manager Ryan Poles, named the team’s seventh general manager in franchise history in 2022, shared some insight on what was happening inside Chicago’s draft room in a Wednesday article from Bears Senior Writer Larry Mayer.

“Poles detailed how the Bears consider potential trades in the draft room, revealing that there’s a square at the top of a video screen where members of his staff list the terms of possible deals,” the article read. “‘They’re either receiving calls and putting up the trade (offer) where I can see the value or they’re actively pursuing trades to see what makes sense for us,’ Poles said.”

The Bears selected 10 players during the 2023 NFL Draft, including Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick. A former 5-star recruit out of Huntington, W.Va., Wright played in 47 games for the Tennessee Volunteers during his 4-year college career. He earned a 2022 Associated Press All-SEC First Team and a spot in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, according to Tennessee’s website.

Defensive linemen Gervon Dexter from Florida and Zacch Pickens from South Carolina were taken in the second and third rounds, shoring up a Bears defense that took last place in the NFL in total sacks with 20 last season. Texas running back Roschon Johnson and Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott highlighted the team’s selections for the offense.