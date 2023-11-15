The latest Justin Fields injury update is that the Bears QB is on track to start in Week 11 against their NFC North rival Lions.

“Sources: #Bears QB Justin Fields, out the last month with a dislocated thumb, is expected to start Sunday vs the #Lions, assuming today’s practice goes well,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The key has been regaining grip strength, and Fields was nearly there before TNF. With a solid practice, he will be.”

This Justin Fields injury update is big news for the Bears on several fronts. For one, it's nice to get your starting QB back, even though backup — undrafted Division II rookie Tyson Bagent — has played well in Fields' absence. Also, the Bears matchup with the Lions in Week 11 is a tough one, so it's a bonus to have everyone available.

The biggest reason the Bears are anxious to get their signal-caller back now is that thanks to trading the No. 1 pick last season, they now have the best odds to get the No. 1 pick in 2024 thanks to the Carolina Panthers first-rounder they got in that deal. With big-time prospects like USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye available, the Bears need to get a final evaluation on Fields and decide whether he is the guy long-term.

Before going out with the thumb injury, Fields had an up-and-down season. It started poorly, but in his last few games before the injury, there were signs of improvement.

Fields' stats for the year are 1,201 yards with a 61.7 completion rate (a career-high), 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also has 47 carries for 237 yards and a rushing touchdown in six games. For comparison, Bagent has started four games and has thrown for 859 yards with a 65.7% completion rate, three touchdowns, and six interceptions, plus 109 rushing yards in 23 carries and two rushing TDs.

The biggest difference, which is not all on Fields, is that Bagent is 2-2 as a starter while Fields is 1-5.