The season is fast approaching. Rosters spots have been locked and NFL Training Camp has wrapped up. Last-minute changes are likely to be on the horizon and the Chicago Bears may be the first beneficiaries of this. Justin Fields is getting an insanely good wide receiver before they face off against the Tennessee Titans. Dante Pettis is on his way back to the facilities to help the team out.

The Bears have officially moved Dante Pettis off the non-football injury list, per Gene Chamberlain of Sports Illustrated. He also ran sprints in their NFL Training Camp such that the Justin Fields-led team could assess his performance coming back.

The 27-year-old wide receiver had passed his physical but that is not the only battle he'll face. He will have to battle it out against Velus Jones Jr and Tyler Scott to see which of them makes the rotation. Pettis played in all of Chicago's games last year and that might be his edge over the competition. More than that, he was also hailed as the top punt returner in the NFL all throughout the season.

He notched 245 yards on 19 receptions. His end-zone route-running and finishing have also been elite. Dante Pettis finished the season with three touchdowns. The Bears have been great with him and he has been amazing with them too. Statistics were drastically higher on his side as compared to the season he spent with the New York Giants. Will he be able to secure the spot before they face the Titans?