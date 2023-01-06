By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Justin Fields won’t be playing Week 18, as the Chicago Bears have decided to rest their star quarterback. While the goal is to keep Fields healthy in the long-term, Chicago’s rookie star still isn’t happy with the Bears’ decision.

At 3-13, the Bears have nothing to play for but pride in Week 18. Fields is also dealing with a hip injury, which led to head coach Matt Eberflus announcing the quarterback wouldn’t play against the Vikings. On Friday, Bears’ quarterback coach Andrew Janocko described Fields as, ‘peeved,’ about sitting against Minnesota, via the Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer. Jonocko made it clear that despite his injury, Fields wants to be on the gridiron.

“Dude wants to play,” Janocko said.

Fields did play against the Lions in Week 17. While he had a tough day through the air – completing 7-of-21 passes for 75 yards, a touchdown and an interception – Fields was miraculous on the ground, rushing 10 times for 132 yards.

Those types of rushing performances are what Justin Fields has become known for this season. With his year now over, Fields finished his sophomore season with 1,143 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Heading into Week 18, the Bears’ QB is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards, among all players. His eight rushing touchdowns rank tied for 12th.

Chicago’s season may not have been great record-wise. However, they have found their quarterback of the present and future in Fields. His season ended after Week 17. But Fields looks ready as ever to be back under center for the Chicago Bears.