Cooper DeJean pulled off a highlight that made him worthy of being in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation during the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.

DeJean is going through the second season of his career with the Eagles. He almost immediately went up the ranks as he became one of the team's best defenders in the secondary over time. This season marked his first as a full-time starter as he proved himself to have earned a bigger role in the defense.

He showcased another example of his defensive prowess in the final minute of the third quarter against Washington. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson was on the field as Marcus Mariota sustained an injury, but his pass went awry as DeJean made the interception to have Philadelphia take possession and record his third of the season.

How Cooper DeJean, Eagles played against Commanders

It was a great interception for Cooper DeJean to make as he helped the Eagles secure the 29-18 win over the Commanders in Week 16.

The game started out on a competitive note as Washington took a 10-7 lead at halftime. It wasn't until the second half when Philadelphia came alive by winning 22-8 in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Jalen Hurts provided himself a decent outing as the run game flourished in the matchup. He completed 22 passes out of 30 attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns while recording seven rushes for 40 yards.

Saquon Barkley was back in full force as he found holes in Washington's run defense. He had 21 of the team's 34 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. Tank Bigsby followed with four rushes for 37 yards and a score.

AJ Brown shined in the receiving game with nine catches for 95 yards. DeVonta Smith came next with six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown, while Dallas Goedert caught three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia improved to a 10-5 record on the season, securing the top spot of the NFC East Division. They will finish above the Dallas Cowboys, Commanders and New York Giants no matter what happens in the last two weeks. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at third place. They are above the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams while trailing the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.