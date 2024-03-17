Justin Fields' time with the Chicago Bears is up. The young quarterback is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers to seemingly back up Russell Wilson and the Bears are starting over. Just three years after the Bears traded up to draft him, he's gone to another team.
By the looks of his teammates' reactions, they hold Fields in very high regard and believe in his talent. However, his production on the field (at least through the air) wasn’t good enough for the Bears to justify keeping him with the No. 1 pick in hand and a great quarterback class headlined by a generational prospect coming in. General manager Ryan Poles tried to get ahead of the noise by saying it was the right time to move Fields, though Chicago only netted a conditional sixth-round pick.
Wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive end DeMarcus Walker reacted to the Bears trading Fields in the same way: remarking that it's a part of the NFL business.
Business is Business
— DJ Moore (@idjmoore) March 16, 2024
Today isn’t easy but it’s a business.
— DeMarcus Walker (@livinglegend_44) March 16, 2024
Things move quickly in the NFL. Quarterbacks don’t have more than a handful of seasons to prove they can be a franchise guy before a team has to move on. Fields has plenty of potential but the Bears weren’t eager to wait around for him to find it. They put more resources around him in his third year after doing nearly nothing for him at first but still weren’t convinced enough that they should keep him over whoever they could take with the top overall pick, perhaps a player whose name starts with “C” and ends with “aleb Williams.”
Safety Jaquan Brisker was seemingly not happy about the move. Former Bears defensive lineman Trevis Gipson said that the Bears don’t deserve Fields.
Don’t talk to me .
— Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) March 17, 2024
Fields voiced his appreciation for the Bears and the city of Chicago for bringing him in. Now, the Steelers will try to bring him along slowly behind a veteran starter.
Back in the Windy City, former USC standout Caleb Williams is almost certainly about to take over the reins. He will have to prove himself to the Bears' veterans, though it's widely believed that he has the talent to become a fantastic professional QB.