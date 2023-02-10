Ever since the Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Justin Fields’ future has seemingly come into question. Fields has now responded to the idea of the Bears taking another QB and how it would affect his mentality playing for Chicago.

Fields said the Bears have yet to tell him how they’re approaching the No. 1 overall pick, via the Rich Eisen show. He added that if the Bears do bring in a QB to work out he wants to know, as he enjoys honesty throughout the process. Overall, Fields understands the position Chicago is in and is focusing on what he can do to improve as a quarterback and prove he belongs under center for the Bears.

“It’s a business, I totally understand. No hard feelings,” Fields said of the Bears potentially bringing in a QB. “No matter what happens with me I can control what I can control. That’s how I approach the game and train for the game. I just have to look at myself in the mirror and be the best quarterback I can be.”

Justin Fields had a historic rushing season for the Bears in 2022. He ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns, breaking numerous rushing records along the way. Fields proved that on any given play, there’s a chance he breaks it off for a long gain

Still, quarterbacks have dominated the No. 1 overall pick. Dating back to 2010, a QB has gone first overall nine times.

Fields knows that with the No. 1 pick, the Bears have to at least look interested in a quarterback to draw up trade interest. But he’s hopeful that the strides he has made through last season will be enough to keep him in Chicago.