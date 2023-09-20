Beyond betting or fantasy football purposes, most NFL fans might see little reason to invest time in the Chicago Bears' showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Though, there will be some unusual history taking place in Arrowhead Stadium, revolving around quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields.

“{It} will be the first matchup in NFL history between a starting QB that had 1,000+ rush yards and a starting QB that had 5,000+ pass yards in the previous season,” NFL senior researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno posted on X. “It will also be the first matchup since the 1970 merger between the QB with the highest career win pct (Mahomes: .793) and the QB with the lowest career win pct (Fields: .185).”

David vs. Goliath, only instead of having a slingshot this David has supreme speed. Will that be enough to overcome the tale of the tape? Fields will also probably need to excel in the pocket if he is going to lead the Bears to a monumental upset victory. The Chiefs defense looks much-improved, though, which means that the Chicago signal-caller might be in for yet another rough week.

Justin Fields' abysmal win-loss record (5-22) has previously been obscured from the microscope, due to the talent around him. Although the offensive line has struggled, the third-year quarterback is noticeably struggling in the passing game. It is possible he gets another year of leniency, while general manager Ryan Poles tries to fortify the O-Line once and for all. Or, the organization could just direct its attention to the highly-touted 2024 quarterback class.

The Bears (0-3) must do an immediate 180 if they don't want to start over again. If Fields is not ready to thrive in the air, then, true to the aforementioned stats, he will have to lean on his legs to stun KC. And fans better just hope that Goliath has an off day.