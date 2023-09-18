Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, Justin Fields and Chicago Bears have looked like one of the worst teams in the league. At least according to Colin Cowherd, the Bears current losing streak could end up spelling doom for Fields.

Much like last season, Fields has struggled to move the ball when passing. He has spent too much time in the pocket, leading to unfortunate sacks or has rushed throws, leading to interceptions. Fields' play this season has Cowherd thinking the Bears could look a different direction at QB after the season, via The Herd.

“History tells me Justin Fields is in trouble,” Cowherd said. “It is an absolutely loaded college quarterback draft. The Bears have potentially two top five or six picks. I think he's regressed.”

Neither general manager Ryan Poles nor head coach Matt Eberflus were in town when Chicago drafted fields. To Cowherd, that would make it much easier for Chicago to move on from him. The front office can then find the quarterback they want to mold their offense around.

The Bears will have plenty of capital at this year's draft as they have both their own and the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick. Carolina started their season 0-1 and is facing the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week. If both team's seasons continue as they have, Cowherd's prediction of a pair of top-six picks could come to fruition.

Justin Fields will have the rest of the season to prove he can be the Bears' QB1. But to Colin Cowherd, and numerous Bears fans, the walls are caving in on Fields and immediate improvement is necessary.