Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears started their season in embarrassing fashion, losing to their rival Green Bay Packers 38-20. As Fields looks back on the loss, he has noticed one glaring mistake that held the Bears back.

Chicago was able to gain over 300 yards in the defeat. However, only 189 of those yards came through the air. Furthermore, outside of a garbage time Roschon Johnson score, the Bears had just one touchdown while the game was in reach. Moving forward, Fields is looking to ensure the offense isn't so stagnant come game day, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

“I feel I was a little too conservative at times,” Fields said.

Fields' final statline saw him complete 24-of-37 passes for 216 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His longest throw was a 23-yarder to Darnell Mooney. Notorious for his legs, Fields did add 59 yards on the ground against the Packers. However, his longest run was for just 10 yards.

Normally, a QB running for 10-yards would be seen as a good thing. But not in today's NFL, and especially not after Fields' performance last season. Fields looked flat against the Packers and was unable to help consistently move the offense.

Luckily for Chicago, the Bears still have 16 games left on their schedule. As they enter Week 2, Justin Fields has a clear game plan of what he needs to do to succeed. Fields came into the year with many pundits clamoring for him as an MVP candidate. While it's hard to imagine he goes from zero to hero in one week, Fields knows he has the tools to shine.

He ready to put them to use.