Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had high hopes entering the 2023 NFL season, with a Week 1 tilt at Soldier Field against the rival Green Bay Packers giving them a chance to make a statement. With Aaron Rodgers gone and Jordan Love the new Packers starter at quarterback, the Bears were even a slight favorite to win at home.

Instead, Chicago laid a total egg, getting embarrassed 38-20 in a game that looked like plenty of Bears-Packers games of recent vintage. Fields was soundly outplayed by Love as Green Bay dominated the trenches, leaving Chicago looking for answers in its ninth straight loss in the series.

After the game, Fields apologized to his teammates for how the game played out and expressed how much this game “hurts,” per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

“This one hurts…not only because it’s the first game of the season but because it’s a loss to them,” Justin Fields said.

Justin Fields' rough Week 1 performance vs. Packers

Fields put forth a pedestrian-at-best performance in the loss, completing 24-of-37 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a pick-6 that effectively put the game fully out of reach. His 59 rushing yards were by far the most on the team as the Bears failed to get the ground game going. Chicago's offensive line really struggled to both run and pass block, which didn't help Fields' cause.

But Fields shouldn't be absolved of blame either, as this was a brutal performance from top to bottom for Chicago. This was not the performance Bears fans were expecting after making some notable additions in the offseason. DJ Moore, one of those huge upgrades, was only targeted two times, catching two passes for 25 yards.

Whether that's on Fields, the coaching staff or both, Chicago needs to figure things out fast. This Week 1 loss will leave a bad taste in the mouth, and adjustments must be made after this debacle.