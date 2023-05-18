Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Chicago Bears are preparing for one of their more anticipated seasons in recent memory. A lot of this has to do with the burgeoning star Justin Fields, however the Bears quarterback mirrors many Chicago faithful in their excitement for new wide receiver DJ Moore, reports Bears Senior Writer Larry Mayer.

“I’ve known DJ for a little bit now,” Fields said. “I can tell he loves the game, he’s a hard-worker and, of course, he’s talented. He’s proven that over the past few years playing with the Panthers. So, it’s great to have him; another weapon to add to our offense. He’s going to bring a lot of energy, a lot of leadership to the room. Everybody’s excited to have him, so it’s going to be fun.”

The comments from Justin Fields has to make the blood pump for Bears fans. They will be most intrigued by the fact that Fields mentions he knew Moore before he was acquired from the Carolina Panthers, suggesting they had a head start in building some chemistry.

Bears GM Ryan Poles is the reason DJ Moore is now on the Chicago Bears, as the wide receiver was the primary piece in a trade package that saw Chicago send the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. Moore joins a wide receiver room alongside Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney, which figures to be a formidable unit in the 2023-2024 season.

Even with the addition of DJ Moore, everything in terms of the Bears offense this year will depend on Justin Fields. All eyes will be on the third-year quarterback from Week 1, and Bears fans are praying that he lives up to expectations.