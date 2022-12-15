By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Justin Fields’ practice week started bleak as he missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness. However, a new update has Fields looking ready to roll against the Eagles in Week 15.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Fields returned to practice and was a full participant on Thursday. That puts him in line to be under center for the Bears against Philadelphia.

Fields has been a revelation for Chicago during his sophomore season. He has done most of his damage as a runner, where he has broken numerous rushing records. On the year, Fields has rushed 128 times for 905 yards and eight touchdowns.

Justin Fields’ rushing yardage is currently the highest among quarterbacks and eighth most among all players in the NFL. His 7.1 yards per carry is also the highest in the league while his eight rushing touchdowns tie him for 10th most.

The sophomore quarterback’s rushing ability will play a big factor in Week 15 against the Eagles. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has also been one of the most prolific runners in the league this season. Hurts ranks sixth among all players in rushing touchdowns (10) 19th in rushing yards (686). His 139 rushing attempts rank highest amongst quarterbacks and 25th overall.

With Philadelphia already clinching a playoff spot and the Bears sitting at 3-10, Hurts and the Eagles will be major favorites heading into Week 15. However, no matter the outcome Hurts vs. Fields will pit two of the leagues best running quarterbacks against each other.

Fields being fully healthy should certainly add some fireworks to the battle.