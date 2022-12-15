By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves with the best record in the NFL at 12-1. This game features two of the NFL’s most explosive quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields. Ahead of this Eagles – Bears matchup, we will be giving our Eagles Week 15 predictions.

Led by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have looked to be the most dominant team in the NFL. On both sides of the ball, they have found success. Their lone loss this season came to a division rival in the Washington Commanders.

As the season has progressed, the Eagles have taken down some of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. This list includes the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and the Detroit Lions. Now on Sunday, they are looking to take down a young Bears team.

3 Eagles predictions for Week 15 vs. Bears

3. The Eagles defense limits the Bears offense

On a week-to-week basis this season, the Eagles defense has looked to be the most dominant unit in the NFL.

Through the air, the Eagles have allowed the least passing yards in the NFL with 2,323 yards. They have also allowed just 16 passing touchdowns, the fourth lowest in the NFL.

On the ground, the Eagles have been just as good. They have allowed 1,538 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Throughout this season, with Justin Fields leading the Bears offense, this group has shown flashes at times. Fields have put together a strong campaign in his second season, throwing for 1,896 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 905 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 128 carries.

But even with the success of Fields, this group is still full of inconsistency. They will now be tasked with lining up against an Eagles defense that has something to prove. This could lead to a long day for this offense.

Over the past two weeks, the Eagles have allowed a total of 32 points. In Week 13, they allowed just 10 points to the Tennessee Titans. In the following week, they held the New York Giants to just 22.

This Eagles defense could limit the Bears offense to less than 14 points in this matchup. They have done this against even stronger teams this season. The Bears could be the next group on their list.

2. Miles Sanders is dominant on the ground

Eagles running back Miles Sanders is currently in the middle of the best season of his NFL career. In 13 games this season, he has totaled 1,068 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 204 carries.

Sanders hasn’t been targeted often through the air. He has been targeted just 23 times, leading to 18 receptions for 83 receiving yards. Even with his lack of usage through the air, he has hauled in seven receptions over the past four games.

Over the course of this season, Sanders has already reached career highs in every rushing category. He has scored more touchdowns in 13 games than he did over the first 40 games of his career.

Sanders will be heading into Week 15 coming off of his best game of the season. During last weekend’s contest against the Giants, he rushed for 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 17 carries against a strong defense.

Now facing off against a Bears defense that has been inconsistent this season, Sanders has the opportunity to have another big game. On three separate occasions this season, he has rushed for 140 or more yards in a game. He has also scored two or more touchdowns in three games. This could be possible once again against the Bears.

1. Jalen Hurts has 3+ total touchdowns

At the center of the Eagles success has been Jalen Hurts.

During his second season in 2021, he showed flashes of what he could do. While having a starting record of 8-7, he was effective through both the air and the ground. He finished the campaign throwing for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, he added 784 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Now in his third year, Hurts has gotten better in every way. Through 13 games he has thrown for 3,157 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hurts has been a touchdown machine throughout this entire season. He has scored at least three touchdowns in six games this season. Now against this Bears defense, he may do it again.

Over the past five games, Hurts has recorded a total of 14 touchdowns. This has come against several of the NFL’s top defenses.

With Hurts looking to cement himself as this year’s MVP, he could turn in another strong performance in Week 15.