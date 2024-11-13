Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears had a prime opportunity to capitalize on facing one of the NFL's worst teams and get back in the win column after two consecutive losses. However, the Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams turned in one of their poorest performances of the season.

The fallout from the loss to the Patriots has been significant. On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus fired the offensive coordinator Shane Waldron following the ugly showing, where Chicago managed just three points and 142 yards of total offense. The Bears now sit below .500 for the second time this season.

While much of the blame falls on Eberflus, who came into the season rumored to be on the hot seat, the real concern centers around Williams. The No. 1 overall pick was expected to help erase decades of offensive struggles, but the Bears' offense remains stagnant. And even though Williams has just nine starts under his belt, there’s real cause for concern with the Bears’ young quarterback.

Caleb Williams isn't coming close to living up to No. 1 hype

Caleb Williams entered the NFL with significant expectations, stemming from his 2022 Heisman Trophy-winning season at USC, where he was celebrated for his dynamic playmaking abilities. However, his transition to the professional level has been challenging. As the Bears' third first-round quarterback selection since 2017, Williams was anticipated to break the franchise's longstanding quarterback struggles. Instead, his early performances have drawn unfavorable comparisons to his predecessors.

While nine games are insufficient to fully assess a quarterback's potential, the early indicators are concerning, especially if the rumors are true that some Bears players called for Williams' benching. Plus, the recent dismissal of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron suggests systemic issues within the Bears' offensive strategy.

Caleb Williams has failed compared to other first round QB's this season

Rookie quarterbacks often face a steep learning curve transitioning from college to the NFL, and some initial struggles are expected. However, Caleb Williams' performance is drawing scrutiny, especially when compared to his fellow 2024 first-round draftees.

Jayden Daniels, selected immediately after Williams by the Washington Commanders, has emerged as a leading candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. His impressive play has propelled the Commanders into the NFC playoff race, currently holding second place in the NFC East. Similarly, Bo Nix, chosen 11 spots after Williams by the Denver Broncos, has shown significant progress under head coach Sean Payton, overcoming early challenges to become a key contributor.

While comparisons can be unfair, they are inevitable in the NFL, particularly for a No. 1 overall pick like Williams. The success of his peers intensifies the scrutiny on his development and performance. It's crucial for the Bears to provide Williams with the necessary support and resources to facilitate his growth and help him realize his potential.

Caleb Williams' lack of production alarms concern

Evaluating Caleb Williams' rookie season reveals that the main concerns fall on the coaching staff and the infrastructure surrounding him. For a quarterback to develop effectively, a solid coaching foundation is critical. Unfortunately, it appears that Williams lacks this essential support with the current Bears staff, which has struggled to create an environment conducive to his growth as an NFL quarterback, as evident in Waldron's firing.

However, it’s not all on the coaches—Williams himself shares some responsibility for his early struggles. The Bears made significant offseason moves to equip him with talent, drafting Rome Odunze in the first round and trading for veteran receiver Keenan Allen. Despite these additions, Williams' play has yet to reflect the growth expected of a top pick. He’s thrown for only five touchdowns this season and has endured six games without a single passing touchdown, including the last three. His accuracy has also been inconsistent, averaging just 60.5% on the season and dipping to an abysmal 49.5% over his last three games.

Though he’s minimized turnovers with only five interceptions, Williams is clearly not connecting with his receivers. His sack total, now at 38, partly reflects offensive line issues but also points to his decision-making. According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Williams averages 2.9 seconds to throw—a number better than established players like Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff, which suggests he holds onto the ball longer than necessary at times.

The Bears undoubtedly hoped that Williams could mirror the rookie successes of players like Jayden Daniels with the Commanders this year or C.J. Stroud with the Texans last season. But not all rookie quarterbacks are created equal. However, the Bears likely didn't envision their franchise quarterback in a state of regression at this point.