Once the Chicago Bears promoted Thomas Brown as the team's interim head coach after firing Matt Eberflus, a new positive energy seemed to flow throughout Halas Hall. Following Friday's practice, reporters asked veteran receiver Keenan Allen if he thinks the Bears will look better under Brown, to which he gave an optimistic response.

“Definitely got to wait and see,” Allen told reporters. “But, yeah, I do.”

So, while this could all be a product of proper media training, the veteran receiver appears to have a positive outlook on how the team will look under Brown.

Keenan Allen has positive outlook on Thomas Brown's Bears

The 2024 season has been a bit disappointing for this team, given the Bears' sky-high expectations coming into the year.

While some expected rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze to enter the league and immediately set the world ablaze, coaching malpractices and a lack of unity within the Bears made for disappointment through 12 games.

Looking at the Bears' season under a microscope, however, it doesn't look nearly as bad as their 4-8 record shows. Of their last three losses, all were games that could've gone the other way had the Bears been a properly coached football team.

In Week 11, the Green Bay Packers won 20-19 following a blocked field goal. Then, the next week, the Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime due to mismanagement from the head coach. Lastly, in Week 12, the Bears got defeated in such embarrassing fashion by the Detroit Lions that they fired their head coach mid-season for the first time in over 100 years.

Under their new head coach who seems to bring an infectious energy to the team, the Bears could make some noise in the back half of the season.

While their playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread, Brown can save the Bears' season if he's the coach many think he could be.

However, set to make his head coaching debut on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, Brown will be tested on whether he's the right guy to be running the Bears from here on out.