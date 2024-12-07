During Matt Eberflus' time with the Chicago Bears, he failed to win on the road on Sunday every chance he got. The last Bears head coach to win on the road on Sunday was Matt Nagy, dating back over 1,000 days. To be exact, their last road win on Sunday was Dec. 26, 2021, per CHGO's Patrick Norton on X. And with Thomas Brown set to make his head coaching debut with the Bears on Sunday, he could break this horrific streak.

“Thomas Brown has a chance to become the first Bears head coach since Matt Nagy to win a road game on a Sunday,” Norton wrote on Friday. “Last Sunday road win for Chicago? Dec. 26, 2021 @ Seattle, 25-24. 1,076 days ago! Nick Foles' two-point conversion to Damiere Byrd with 1:01 left put the Bears ahead.”

The Bears finished that season 6-11, and Nagy was fired after his fourth season as the team's head coach.

While the Bears thought they were getting a better head coach in Eberflus, he was the first coach in franchise history to be fired mid-season.

Now, with a Week 14 road game against the 49ers on Sunday, Brown has a chance to beat a streak that's held for over 1,000 days.

Bears' Thomas Brown could break road-game losing streak in HC debut vs. 49ers

In his two-and-a-half seasons leading the Bears, Eberflus was an astonishing 0-18 in road games played on Sunday. Eberflus' record doesn't improve much on non-Sunday road games. He only won three road games in his time with the Bears.

Throughout the 2022 season, the Bears went 0-7 on road games played on Sunday. The following year, Eberflus repeated, going 0-7 again during road games played on Sunday. Then, in the 12 games he coached in 2023, Eberflus was 0-4 in road games played on Sunday.

It's a very odd stat, but to be that consistently bad on the road during the most frequent day for games to land on is nothing short of astonishing.

With Brown making his head coaching debut on the road against the 49ers on Sunday, he has the opportunity to break a streak that's gone on for 1,076 days and counting. By the time of their matchup, the Bears will have gone 1,078 days without winning a road game on Sunday.

And with how banged up the 49ers are heading into this matchup, the Bears could be celebrating the end of their embarrassing streak.