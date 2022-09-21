Key Justin Fields protector takes important step toward return to his natural position

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line has struggled heavily over the first two seasons. And Justin Fields, alongside the whole offense, has felt the effects. But this could soon change.

Before the start of the season, Bears starting center Lucas Patrick suffered a broken thumb. While it healed, Patrick was forced to wear a cast, making him incapable of snapping. This led to Sam Mustipher rotating to the starting spot, and Patrick being kicked out to right guard.

After moving to guard, the Bears began running a rotation at the position. Both second-year offensive linemen Teven Jenkins, and Patrick have been splitting snaps.

The Bears have neglected to name a starter at the position, and it doesn’t seem like they plan on doing such. This may be in part due to Patrick eventually moving back to center once healthy.

And Patrick may be back to 100% in the near future.

NBC Chicago Bears writer Alex Shapiro recently tweeted out a video of Patrick back at center, practicing snaps.

Here it is, Lucas Patrick snapping a football at Bears practice: pic.twitter.com/qIr0v7dWTY — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) September 21, 2022

An eventual return of Patrick to the center position would immediately boost this offensive line. Up to this point, they have struggled heavily, leading to problems along the offense.

Through the first two games of the season, Justin Fields has attempted just 28 passes, resulting in 15 completions for just 191 passing yards.

Bears number one receiver Darnell Mooney has recorded just two receptions for four yards. And many of the other receivers have posted similar stat lines.

The Bears’ run game has managed to stay effective, with David Montgomery rushing for 122 yards in Week 2.

But the Bears’ offense will need a healthy offensive line to be as good as they can be. Once this group is fully healthy, the Bears’ offense could reach the levels that many anticipated they would play at.