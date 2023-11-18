The Chicago Bears have activated running back Khalil Herbert off of the IR and he should be ready to go after healing up his injury.

The Chicago Bears are starting to get healthy at the right time, as the team hopes to get back into the mix of the NFC North. Starting running back Khalil Herbert may make his first return from injury on Sunday for the game against the Detroit Lions.

Herbert was originally placed on the IR with an ankle injury. However, the Bears have officially activated him off of the IR, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This is great news for a team that could use as much help as possible.

“Bears activated Khalil Herbert off IR.”

Chicago's offense has been a roller coaster this season. In some games, they're flying high while in others they fall flat. But Khalil Herbert returning to the backfield brings some consistency for the offense. Even if Roschon Johnson and D'Onta Foreman filled in nicely.

Overall, this is great news for the Bears. Herbert will return and play alongside Justin Fields, as the young quarterback is returning from injury as well. With that said, it's not clear how much playing time Herbert will receive in his first game back. He could be more of a backup and be eased back into the rotation. Or, the Bears could give him a prominent role right away.

Only time will tell, as the Bears take on the Lions in what could be a surprisingly good matchup. Detroit's defense isn't the best in the league and there's a chance this game turns into a shootout. If that's the case, then Khalil Herbert could be in for a big day after being activated off of the IR.