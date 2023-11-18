The Lions host the Bears for an NFC North battle in Week 11. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Lions prediction

The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears for an NFC North battle in Week 11. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Lions prediction and pick.

The Bears (3-7) have great news heading into a tough matchup with the Lions. They will be getting starting quarterback Justin Fields back after missing the last four weeks with a thumb injury. Furthermore, running back Khalil Herbert also returns from the IL and gives the offense two of their best players back. If Fields can return to form and play well then the Bears have a chance to disrupt the Lions plans.

Detroit is coming off a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers that saw them win the game with a field goal as time expired 41-38. Neither defense could force a stop in that game when it mattered, but the Lions had the ball last, and they took advantage of it and won. They are now (7-2) on the campaign with a lot to look forward to as the playoff picture starts to form.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Keeping this game within a touchdown is doable for the Bears, however, Fields will have to have a huge game for that to happen. He will need to connect with D.J. Moore time and time again and attack the Lions' secondary as Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen did this past weekend. Moore has 52 receptions for 793 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Let's be honest, Fields' future with the Bears is uncertain. The rest of the season is huge for him to showcase what he can do. We have seen him win games when he produces and he has a chance to do so coming into this game fully healthy.

Having Herbert back in the run game should be beneficial and it couldn't have come at a better time. He and D'onta Foreman can be a force in the Red Zone if the Bears can get there. The Bears' ability to pound the rock can be in full force on Sunday, however, Foreman is currently questionable with an ankle injury.

The defense must defend the run at all costs. The duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is as dynamic as it gets and they proved it in the win over the Chargers. The Lions are fourth in the NFL in team rushing so containing that will be a huge plus for the Bears defense if they can do it.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Montgomery is facing his former team for the first time. In a season where he is leading the team with 501 yards and has seven touchdowns, it's clear that he made the right decision to leave for Detroit. The former Bears running back had three touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 and there is a good chance the Lions feed him all night long in the Red Zone. A multiple-touchdown game could be in store for Montgomery if the Lions offense is able to continue to perform the way they have over the last few weeks.

With that said, Gibbs is starting to break out. They can utilize both guys at the same time which can really confuse defenses. What is interesting about the Bears' defense is that they are ranked 2nd in rush defense in the NFL. Teams have had trouble running the ball against them which forces teams to beat them in the air. Their pass defense is ranked 26th, and that is how the Lions may have to win this game. Jared Goff needs to play turnover-free football and lead his team downfield to give his team chances at points very drive.

Final Bears-Lions Prediction & Pick

Having Fields back is going to give the Bears a chance to be in this game for a while. I just don't think he will be enough to stop the Lions at this point in this season. Detroit is playing very well and should cover this spread at home.

Final Bears-Lions Prediction & Pick: Lions -7.5 (-115)