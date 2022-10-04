Lone bright spot for Justin Fields, Bears’ offensive line through four weeks

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line has largely struggled through four weeks of the 2022 season, but in Week 4 against the New York Giants, Justin Fields and co. saw one bright spot: Teven Jenkins.

Fields was sacked six times during Sunday’s contest, but Jenkins certainly isn’t to blame for that. As Adam Jahns of The Athletic noted, the 24-year-old didn’t allow a sack or a pressure in 26 pass-blocking snaps.

For a team that has now allowed 16 sacks on their quarterback–the second-most on a Bears QB since Jay Cutler in 2010–that is certainly a welcome development.

The Bears offensive line is being ripped today. But I wanted to point this out: Teven Jenkins didn't allow a sack or a pressure over 26 pass-blocking snaps, according to @TruMediaSports. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) October 3, 2022

The Bears’ offensive line is truly a mess, but seeing Teven Jenkins grow and improve in his role will surely spark some optimism among fans.

Clearly, however, Jenkins cannot do it alone when it comes to carrying the pass-protection of the Bears. It has been a huge issue for the Chicago franchise, and they cannot expect to win if they continue to be mediocre in that department. Their losses to the Green Bay Packers and Giants should be enough proof of that.

At 2-2 on the season, it is not yet too late for the Bears to step up and improve from their shortcomings early on. Protecting Fields is a priority, and they need to address it sooner rather than later. Fortunately, they have a foundation to get things started in Jenkins.