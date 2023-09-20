The Chicago Bears are reportedly placing starting left tackle Braxton Jones on Injured Reserve with a neck injury, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The move from the Bears means that Braxton Jones will miss at least the next four games.

It will be interesting to see what the Bears do to fill the hole at left tackle for the time being. Will it be to move first-round pick Darnell Wright to the other side, or will it be Larry Borom slotting in on the left? It might make sense for Larry Borom to slot in on the left, while keeping Darnell Wright where he is to make sure he stays comfortable as a rookie.

However, the Bears offense has struggled a lot over the first two games of the season, and a big part of that is due to the protection breakdowns in front of Justin Fields.

The Bears offense as a whole has gotten a lot of criticism. The protection is one thing, but the scheme along with Justin Fields' ability to process the field has been questioned over the first two weeks of the season.

It will not get any easier for the Bears in Week 3, as they will head on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be a tall task to win the game against the Chiefs, but it would be a good sign if the offense could get some type of rhythm going. It would give some hope for improvement in the future.