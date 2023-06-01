The Chicago Bears are hopeful they are on the cusp of turning things around in 2023. After a disastrous 2022 season, Chicago is putting their best foot forward in what looks to be a wide-open NFC North this season.

One of the more polarizing moves the Bears made was the trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Chicago acquired the 24-year-old pass catcher from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick.

The trade didn’t exactly pan out for the Bears, who finished as the NFL’s worst team in 2022. However, there is some hope the Notre Dame product can turn things around in 2023.

Claypool did not practice on Wednesday, prompting inquiries into his status. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus explained to the media that the decision to sit him out was precautionary.

“This time of year, you get some soft tissue stuff, and there’s no reason to risk anything at this time,” Eberlus said. “So you know he just felt something like a lot of guys have, so we just let him sit out for the day and see where they’re going from there and then we’ll see what we do.”

Claypool made his NFL debut in 2020, receiving six starts for the Steelers. In his two-and-a-half seasons with Pittsburgh, the 24-year-old Notre Dame product caught 167 passes for 2044 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With Chicago, however, Claypool struggled. The Bears pass-catcher caught 14 passes after the trade, racking up just 140 yards in seven games. He did not catch a single touchdown for Chicago last season.

The Bears are hoping for more from the former second-round pick in 2023. Only time will tell if this trade will look more favorable by the end of this upcoming NFL season.