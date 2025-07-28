The New York Yankees have already made three trades ahead of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline, but the team is far from done.

Over the past three days, New York has acquired Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario, while also dealing Carlos Carrasco to Atlanta for a player to be named later or cash. The bullpen is the team's next clear area of need, though the Yankees are still looking for another outfield bat.

“The Yankees continue to work on adding bullpen help, according to rival evaluators, and they have talked with other teams about right-handed hitting outfielders,” ESPN's Buster Olney wrote via X on Monday. “Former Yankee Harrison Bader is among those discussed, as well as White Sox outfielder Austin Slater.”

Bader was a Yankees deadline acquisition in 2022, coming over from the St. Louis Cardinals in the oft-criticized Jordan Montgomery trade. Now, he's with the Minnesota Twins, where in 93 games this season, he is hitting .255 with 12 home runs and a .777 OPS.

With Aaron Judge on the injured list and the Yankees' defense seeming to let them down on a nightly basis, Bader's status as a well-above-average outfielder can add to his allure. Slater is no slouch in the field himself and offensively, has punished lefty pitchers this season to the tune of a .270 average and .908 OPS. Against righties, however, he is hitting only .208 with a .552 OPS.

Olney added that, even with the Yankees checking in on outfielders, bullpen help remains their top priority.

“The Yankees' bullpen has been the weakest part of the team this year, and they will be among the contenders likely to add relief before the deadline,” he wrote.

The Yankees rank 22nd in the Majors in bullpen ERA (4.28) and have struggled to find consistency from anyone out of their pen — an area that has normally been a strength in recent seasons.