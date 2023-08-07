The hype coming out of Chicago Bears training camp in regards to newcomer DJ Moore has been real ever since the summer session began. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is doubling down on this hype, highlighting how DJ Moore has surprised him with skills that he didn't expect from the wide receiver, reports Bears insider Josh Schrock.

“He's just quicker than I thought he was. He really captures space well and separation. Those are the things that I see out there. There was that first third down — we got a penalty and backed it up, it was third-and-8 and that was a conversion because he was able to twirl around there, split two and get vertical and he made it by a couple yards. That elusiveness that he has. And then that catch at the end, the ability to stop, put his right foot in the ground, come back falling down and make the play, that's concentration and quickness and the ability that he has.”

The quickness that DJ Moore is impressing Matt Eberflus with should excite Bears fans and make the rest of the NFL weary. Moore figures to be the number one weapon on the Bears offense this year for Justin Fields, and if he becomes the threat that Chicago envisions him to be, their offense will skyrocket from last season.

Any success that the Bears find this year will come down to Fields and his development in his third year. Trading for Moore was with this in mind, and everyone around the Bears hope that Fields and Moore get off to a quick start. If these thoughts from Eberflus are any indication, the Bears are expecting their new wide receiver one to make a difference immediately.