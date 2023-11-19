The Chicago Bears are dealing with some key offensive injuries as they play the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Justin Fields leads the team.

The Chicago Bears are dealing with some key injuries as they continue to play the Detroit Lions Sunday. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is doubtful to return to Sunday's game, due to a back injury. Running back D'Onta Foreman is questionable to return due to an ankle.

The Chicago Bears are getting more bad news in the midst of a frustrating 3-7 season. The team has moved through quarterbacks to try and find the right combination to lead the offense. The Bears are currently using Justin Fields, who has had some success for the team. Fields has thrown for a touchdown Sunday against the Lions while at the same time led the Bears in rushing with 70 yards.

The Bears are using Dan Feeney on the offensive line to help replace Patrick. The offensive line, despite its struggles, is doing enough to keep the Bears in the game. Chicago is trying to find anything it can to get a few victories and salvage a deeply disappointing campaign.

The Lions are having a strong season, on the other hand. The team is 7-2 and has found success with Jared Goff at quarterback. Goff has thrown for three interceptions Sunday against the Bears though and is needing a comeback to get the Lions back in the game.

The Bears are currently leading the Detroit Lions at the time of writing in the fourth quarter, 23-14. Foreman left the game after rushing for a touchdown for Chicago. He had six carries for 14 yards. Chicago is certainly hoping to get him back soon.